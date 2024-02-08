why Datadog Inc [DDOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.56

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] jumped around 1.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $130.62 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Datadog Welcomes Sara Varni as New Chief Marketing Officer.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that Sara Varni is joining as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Varni brings more than 15 years of marketing experience centered around enterprise software products—including leadership positions at Attentive, Twilio and Salesforce—to her role at Datadog.

“Sara has a wealth of experience in building and maintaining high-performing teams that market to developers and executive-level personas alike. She brings a strong focus on product engineering and technology from her previous roles,” said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. “Sara’s leadership will be essential as we continue to leverage customer feedback to build products and bring them to market.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3694263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $128.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 81.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.63, while it was recorded at 130.43 for the last single week of trading, and 100.94 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 33.30%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc [DDOG]

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.