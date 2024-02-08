why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.11

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [NYSE: AXTA] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.55. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Axalta Announces Starry Night as 2024 Global Automotive Color of the Year.

Dynamic black shade evokes depths of our universe and space exploration.

Latest edition marks decade since Axalta launched its first Automotive Color of the Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3532637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at 1.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for AXTA stock reached $7.16 billion, with 220.60 million shares outstanding and 219.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 3532637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $36.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading, and 30.38 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.