Wall Street Analyst Resumed Green Plains Inc [GPRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Green Plains Inc [NASDAQ: GPRE] closed the trading session at $22.63. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Results for the Fourth Quarter 2023:.

Net income attributable to Green Plains of $7.2 million, or EPS of $0.12 per diluted share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.27 percent and weekly performance of 9.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, GPRE reached to a volume of 3780915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Green Plains Inc [GPRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

GPRE stock trade performance evaluation

Green Plains Inc [GPRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, GPRE shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Green Plains Inc [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.37, while it was recorded at 20.72 for the last single week of trading, and 29.05 for the last 200 days.

Green Plains Inc [GPRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Green Plains Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Green Plains Inc [GPRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc [GPRE]: Institutional Ownership

