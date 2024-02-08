Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. What else is Wall St. saying

BILL Holdings Inc [NYSE: BILL] slipped around -1.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $74.93 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Adyen Partners With BILL to Provide Advanced Card Issuing Capabilities.

Adyen’s embedded financial product suite now supports BILL’s card products and services for its AP and AR solutions.

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that it is partnering with BILL, a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), to deliver advanced acquiring and issuing experiences for BILL’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions. The partnership started with Adyen for Platforms’ card acquiring and has grown to also include card issuing capabilities, marking a natural progression across Adyen’s platform offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3338268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $84.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.13, while it was recorded at 77.08 for the last single week of trading, and 95.60 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BILL Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BILL Holdings Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 223.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL Holdings Inc go to 13.36%.

Insider trade positions for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]

