Viasat, Inc. [VSAT] fell -33.31% so far this year. What now?

Viasat, Inc. [NASDAQ: VSAT] closed the trading session at $18.64. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Viasat Releases Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today published its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of the website.

As previously announced, Viasat will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial in numbers for the conference are U.S. (800) 715-9871 and International (646) 307-1963. Please reference conference ID 6857849.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.31 percent and weekly performance of -16.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, VSAT reached to a volume of 4343020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viasat, Inc. [VSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viasat, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat, Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26.

VSAT stock trade performance evaluation

Viasat, Inc. [VSAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, VSAT shares dropped by -28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Viasat, Inc. [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.24, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.38 for the last 200 days.

Viasat, Inc. [VSAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Viasat, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viasat, Inc. [VSAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viasat, Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -292.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT.

Viasat, Inc. [VSAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VSAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VSAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.