Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] Stock trading around $51.25 per share: What’s Next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc [NYSE: TPX] closed the trading session at $51.25. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Tempur-Pedic® Introduces All New TEMPUR-Adapt® Collection With Body-Conforming Pressure Relief For Aches And Pains.

The all-new TEMPUR-Adapt® collection delivers exceptional, body-conforming pressure relief for aches & pains — and your best night’s sleep. Premium model Advanced Relief® material delivers up to 20% more pressure relief. +.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new TEMPUR-Adapt® mattress collection. This premium collection includes Adapt, ProAdapt, and LuxeAdapt models starting at $2,199 queen.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, TPX reached to a volume of 3857009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $56.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

TPX stock trade performance evaluation

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 50.66 for the last single week of trading, and 42.90 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tempur Sealy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc go to 9.70%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: Institutional Ownership

