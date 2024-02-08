TD Cowen lifts Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.48%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call.

The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 46.80%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.22. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.66 billion, with 570.28 million shares outstanding and 396.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 3203538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $107.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.39.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.57 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.31, while it was recorded at 103.41 for the last single week of trading, and 83.33 for the last 200 days.

APO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 19.02%.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.