Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] moved down -1.58: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc [NYSE: STWD] closed the trading session at $19.33. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review fourth quarter and full year performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.04 percent and weekly performance of -4.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 3865347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.54 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc go to 4.99%.

The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.