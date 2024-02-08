Sonos Inc [SONO] moved up 17.13: Why It’s Important

Sonos Inc [NASDAQ: SONO] surged by $2.82 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.28. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sonos Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported first quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Sonos Inc stock has also gained 23.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SONO stock has inclined by 70.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.49% and gained 12.49% year-on date.

The market cap for SONO stock reached $2.39 billion, with 125.11 million shares outstanding and 122.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, SONO reached a trading volume of 10308913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonos Inc [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

SONO stock trade performance evaluation

Sonos Inc [SONO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, SONO shares gained by 15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Sonos Inc [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc [SONO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sonos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonos Inc [SONO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonos Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc go to 3.90%.

Sonos Inc [SONO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SONO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SONO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.