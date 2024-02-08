Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] Is Currently -2.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [NYSE: REXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Rexford Industrial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

Over the last 12 months, REXR stock dropped by -20.02%. The one-year Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.07. The average equity rating for REXR stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.87 billion, with 212.35 million shares outstanding and 210.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, REXR stock reached a trading volume of 4898967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $60.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-08-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 65.40.

REXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.06, while it was recorded at 53.02 for the last single week of trading, and 52.09 for the last 200 days.

REXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in REXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in REXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.