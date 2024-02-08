Raymond James slashes price target on Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] – find out why.

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] closed the trading session at $23.54. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Perion’s Diversification Strategy Continues to Drive Strong Performance as Company Achieves Quarterly Growth in Search, CTV and Retail Media.

Delivers Annual Year-Over-Year Growth of 16% in Revenue, 18% in GAAP Net Income and 28% in Adjusted EBITDA.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.74 percent and weekly performance of -20.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 330.87K shares, PERI reached to a volume of 4269396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.73.

PERI stock trade performance evaluation

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.07. With this latest performance, PERI shares dropped by -18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.16 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perion Network Ltd. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perion Network Ltd. go to 19.00%.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Institutional Ownership

