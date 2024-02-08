Range Resources Corp [RRC] is -8.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Range Resources Corp [NYSE: RRC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.90. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Range Announces Proved Reserves.

Commenting, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said. “This year’s reserve report is consistent with last year’s report, reflecting the quality, scale and repeatability of Range’s asset base and continued positive performance revisions. Year-end 2023 reserves include approximately 3.1 million lateral feet from proved undeveloped locations that are part of our five-year plan. In addition to proved reserves, Range has approximately 25 million lateral feet of undeveloped high-quality Marcellus inventory, which is supported by continued strong performance of existing production. With our unmatched inventory depth, competitive full-cycle cost structure, and strong financial position we believe Range is very well-positioned to drive sustainable, long-term value and capital returns to shareholders for years to come.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3676768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Range Resources Corp stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for RRC stock reached $6.73 billion, with 238.89 million shares outstanding and 234.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 3676768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corp [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $34.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Range Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corp is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corp [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Range Resources Corp [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.23, while it was recorded at 28.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.63 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corp [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Range Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corp [RRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corp posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corp go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corp [RRC]

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.