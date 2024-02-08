Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Is Currently 5.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] gained 5.55% or 5.74 points to close at $109.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3983187 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Prudential assumes $4.9 billion in pension obligations for 21,500 Shell U.S. retirees.

First jumbo transaction of 2024 underscores continued momentum in U.S. pension risk transfer market.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) (NYSE: PRU) closed a pension risk transfer transaction with Shell USA, Inc. for $4.9 billion in pension obligations covering a block of about 21,500 of the company’s U.S. retirees.

The daily chart for PRU points out that the company has recorded 12.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 3983187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $106.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23.

Trading performance analysis for PRU stock

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.68, while it was recorded at 104.23 for the last single week of trading, and 93.53 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Prudential Financial Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 10.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.