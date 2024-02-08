New York Times Co. [NYT] Stock trading around $44.96 per share: What’s Next?

New York Times Co. [NYSE: NYT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.41%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:02 AM that The New York Times Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T. to discuss these results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185631/fb61c1dbf0, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

Over the last 12 months, NYT stock rose by 23.65%. The one-year New York Times Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.05. The average equity rating for NYT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.39 billion, with 164.28 million shares outstanding and 160.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, NYT stock reached a trading volume of 3374060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Times Co. [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $46.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New York Times Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Times Co. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

NYT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Times Co. [NYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, NYT shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for New York Times Co. [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 47.76 for the last single week of trading, and 42.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Times Co. Fundamentals:

New York Times Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

NYT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Times Co. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Times Co. go to 13.25%.

New York Times Co. [NYT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.