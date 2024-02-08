Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is 14.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] surged by $3.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $559.30. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Netflix to Become New Home of WWE Raw Beginning 2025.

Long-Term Deal Brings Weekly Live Sports Entertainment to Netflix.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced a long-term partnership that will bring WWE’s flagship weekly program – Raw – to the world’s leading entertainment service. This marks a major programming shift as Raw leaves linear television for the first time since its inception 31 years ago.

Netflix Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFLX stock has inclined by 28.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.61% and gained 14.87% year-on date.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $242.04 billion, with 432.76 million shares outstanding and 428.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 4364646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $575.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 14.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.65 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 496.10, while it was recorded at 561.88 for the last single week of trading, and 428.73 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 2.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 24.68%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.