Market cap of United States Steel Corp. [X] reaches 10.31B – now what?

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $46.07. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 7:04 PM that United States Steel Corporation Publishes Video Highlighting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today published a video in which President and Chief Executive Officer, David B. Burritt and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jessica T. Graziano, review the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results, provide earnings guidance for the first quarter 2024 and discuss the previously announced acquisition of U. S. Steel. The video is being posted to the Company’s Investor Relations website and is available here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.30 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 92.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, X reached to a volume of 3696687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corp. [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.40, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 31.89 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corp. [X] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corp. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.