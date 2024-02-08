Market cap of Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] reaches 4.75B – now what?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [NYSE: KD] gained 1.72% or 0.35 points to close at $20.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4259019 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Kyndryl Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Solutions.

Kyndryl’s data expertise and end-to-end services combine with Google Cloud’s AI technology to drive innovation .

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to develop responsible generative AI solutions and to accelerate adoption among customers.

The daily chart for KD points out that the company has recorded 40.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, KD reached to a volume of 4259019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

Trading performance analysis for KD stock

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.92 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kyndryl Holdings Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kyndryl Holdings Inc [KD]

The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.