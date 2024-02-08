Market cap of Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] reaches 4.68B – now what?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] price plunged by -2.53 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Review Conference Call on February 14, 2024.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 results after market close on February 14, 2024 and will host a business review conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.88. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1975.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.29 and a Current Ratio set at 16.29.

AUR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Innovation Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUR.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.