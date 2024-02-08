Market Analysts see Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.23. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Record $1.1 Billion Quarterly Order Intake, Resulting in Highest Ever Backlog; Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance.

Financial Highlights for First Fiscal Quarter ending December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4046354 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluence Energy Inc stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.64%.

The market cap for FLNC stock reached $2.41 billion, with 118.90 million shares outstanding and 64.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 4046354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $32.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

How has FLNC stock performed recently?

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.31, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fluence Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluence Energy Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNC.

Insider trade positions for Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.