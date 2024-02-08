Market Analysts see EQT Corp [EQT] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.23. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:30 PM that EQT Announces Pricing of $750 Million of New Senior Notes.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% senior notes due 2034 (the “Notes”). EQT expects the Offering to close on January 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

EQT expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the borrowings under its term loan facility, which were incurred in connection with its acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream. In conjunction with the Offering, and subject to such repayment and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the term loan facility will be amended to, among other things, extend its maturity date from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4576297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corp stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $14.08 billion, with 411.33 million shares outstanding and 384.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 4576297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corp [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $45.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.40, while it was recorded at 34.55 for the last single week of trading, and 39.20 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corp [EQT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corp [EQT]

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.