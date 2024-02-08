Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $118. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 10.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $104.09. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Emerson Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable March 11, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9060348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $59.34 billion, with 572.00 million shares outstanding and 567.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 9060348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $110.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 234.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.47. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.21 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.76, while it was recorded at 95.90 for the last single week of trading, and 91.30 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.