Market Analysts see Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gaining to $330. Time to buy?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] surged by $15.67 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $317.78. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that CrowdStrike is the Only Vendor Named as Overall Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment Report.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it has been recognized as the only Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment among eight other providers. The AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform harnesses AI to prioritize risks in real time across the entire attack surface – both internal and external – without the complex, scanning infrastructure required by legacy vulnerability management providers.

Today’s adversaries can weaponize vulnerabilities in minutes or hours as opposed to days or weeks. Reliance on the legacy, reactive approaches to vulnerability assessment can amplify organizational risk. CrowdStrike Falcon® Exposure Management unifies real-time security and IT data sets from Falcon Surface (External Attack Surface Management), Falcon Discover (Asset, Account and App Discovery) and Falcon Spotlight (Vulnerability Management), as well as CrowdStrike’s renowned threat intelligence, endpoint and XDR telemetry to predict attack paths and guide risk mitigation actions that stop breaches before they happen.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock has also gained 8.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRWD stock has inclined by 70.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.84% and gained 24.46% year-on date.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $76.32 billion, with 222.76 million shares outstanding and 222.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3985794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $294.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 9.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 88.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.45 for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.09, while it was recorded at 305.06 for the last single week of trading, and 185.85 for the last 200 days.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 41.73%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]: Institutional Ownership

