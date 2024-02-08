Market Analysts see Bunge Global SA [BG] gaining to $108. Time to buy?

Bunge Global SA [NYSE: BG] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.95. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Bunge Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Full-year GAAP diluted EPS of $14.87 vs. $10.51 in the prior year; $13.66 vs. $13.91 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3609808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bunge Global SA stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for BG stock reached $12.78 billion, with 149.91 million shares outstanding and 143.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 3609808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Global SA [BG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $122.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bunge Global SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Global SA is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Global SA [BG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, BG shares dropped by -11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Bunge Global SA [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.61, while it was recorded at 89.57 for the last single week of trading, and 101.75 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Global SA [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bunge Global SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Global SA [BG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bunge Global SA posted 3.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Global SA go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Global SA [BG]

The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.