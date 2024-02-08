HSBC Securities lifts Altice USA Inc [ATUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.98%. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, and Marc Sirota, CFO.

Over the last 12 months, ATUS stock dropped by -57.64%. The one-year Altice USA Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.36. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 639.09 million shares outstanding and 389.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, ATUS stock reached a trading volume of 4215147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $3.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.98. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -35.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc Fundamentals:

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

ATUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -304.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.