For Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Douglas Emmett Inc [NYSE: DEI] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.08. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:23 PM that Douglas Emmett Releases Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has released its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Operating Information package by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As previously announced, Jordan Kaplan, CEO, Peter Seymour, CFO, Kevin Crummy, CIO, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations will host a live conference call to discuss Douglas Emmett’s financial results at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

Douglas Emmett Inc stock has also loss -3.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEI stock has inclined by 3.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.47% and lost -9.79% year-on date.

The market cap for DEI stock reached $2.18 billion, with 175.81 million shares outstanding and 160.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 3861554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Douglas Emmett Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.