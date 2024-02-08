For Berry Global Group Inc [BERY], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

Berry Global Group Inc [NYSE: BERY] plunged by -$7.57 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $56.71. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Berry Announces First Quarter 2024 Results.

First Quarter Highlights.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GAAP: Net sales of $2.9 billion; Operating income of $157 million; Earnings per share of $0.50.

Berry Global Group Inc stock has also loss -13.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BERY stock has declined by -1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.85% and lost -15.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BERY stock reached $6.57 billion, with 115.93 million shares outstanding and 115.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 830.80K shares, BERY reached a trading volume of 6886087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Berry Global Group Inc [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $76.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

BERY stock trade performance evaluation

Berry Global Group Inc [BERY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, BERY shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.65 for Berry Global Group Inc [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.28, while it was recorded at 63.28 for the last single week of trading, and 62.44 for the last 200 days.

Berry Global Group Inc [BERY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Berry Global Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Berry Global Group Inc [BERY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc go to 5.70%.

Berry Global Group Inc [BERY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BERY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BERY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.