DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] moved up 4.66: Why It’s Important

DHT Holdings Inc [NYSE: DHT] closed the trading session at $11.00. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 6, 2024 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, DHT reached to a volume of 4257256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DHT Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DHT Holdings Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of DHT shares, which is approximately 8.2815% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership of approximately 5.8325%.