Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $91.23 billion, up 8.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -3.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $82.68 at the close of the session, down -3.54%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 5012996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $83.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.84, while it was recorded at 84.67 for the last single week of trading, and 62.66 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.