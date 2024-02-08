Cloudflare Inc [NET] Stock trading around $83.35 per share: What’s Next?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] jumped around 1.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $83.35 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 08, 2024.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 4488257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $76.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 273.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.65, while it was recorded at 81.60 for the last single week of trading, and 66.83 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

Earnings analysis for Cloudflare Inc [NET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudflare Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc [NET]

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.