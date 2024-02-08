Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] moved up 2.28: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $16.14. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Blue Owl Capital to Partner with Lunate to Invest in Private Market Investment Managers.

Partnership will target mid-sized private market managers.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, and Lunate, a global alternative investment manager headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing US$105 billion in assets, announced today a joint venture to provide growth capital to leading mid-sized private capital GPs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.32 percent and weekly performance of 3.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 5552853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.67, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 21.38%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.