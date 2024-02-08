AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] moved up 14.52: Why It’s Important

AZEK Company Inc [NYSE: AZEK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.61%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that The AZEK Company Announces Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Driven by Underlying Residential Segment Demand and Execution of Margin Expansion Initiatives; Raises Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Consolidated Net Sales increased 11% year-over-year to $240.4 million; Adjusted Net Sales excluding results for Vycom increased 22% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, AZEK stock rose by 75.98%. The one-year AZEK Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.54. The average equity rating for AZEK stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.70 billion, with 147.70 million shares outstanding and 144.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, AZEK stock reached a trading volume of 5777305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $41.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AZEK Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AZEK Company Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

AZEK Stock Performance Analysis:

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 22.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.17 for AZEK Company Inc [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 41.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AZEK Company Inc Fundamentals:

AZEK Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.99.

AZEK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AZEK Company Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK Company Inc go to 11.10%.

AZEK Company Inc [AZEK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZEK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZEK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.