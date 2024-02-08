Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] Is Currently 14.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] gained 14.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Does Not Intend to Consummate Any Acquisitions as It Focuses on Maximizing the Value of Its Existing Assets.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today it has determined not to pursue new acquisitions during 2024, though it may continue to make strategic investments. Given the Company’s concentration on maximizing the value of its existing assets, it has taken proactive steps to reduce its total headcount, which are expected to save more than $2 million in payroll expenses for 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

This strategic shift underscores Ault Alliance’s commitment to maximizing the value of its existing assets, which include a robust data center operation, a thriving crane rental business, and its lending company. The Company is steadfast in its focus on optimizing these key assets and anticipates this will improve bottom-line results and efficiency.

If compared to the average trading volume of 877.73K shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 13885848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $10487.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.07. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -79.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.00 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5602, while it was recorded at 0.4335 for the last single week of trading, and 183.1584 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ault Alliance Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AULT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.