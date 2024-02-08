Aptiv PLC [APTV] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $74

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $82.02 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Aptiv Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record Full Year Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income and Operating Cash Flow.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported fourth quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $3.22 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.40 per diluted share.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 3685545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $104.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-08-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for APTV stock

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, APTV shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.93, while it was recorded at 83.09 for the last single week of trading, and 93.71 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptiv PLC posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 23.79%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aptiv PLC [APTV]

The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.