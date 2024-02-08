Applovin Corp [APP] Is Currently 3.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] jumped around 1.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.69 at the close of the session, up 3.58%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 14, 2024 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 4279886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.95. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.76, while it was recorded at 45.21 for the last single week of trading, and 34.28 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Applovin Corp [APP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -520.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

