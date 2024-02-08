Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] is -4.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] price plunged by -1.75 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter 2023 Results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.06. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $20.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

NLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.