Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] Stock trading around $4.15 per share: What’s Next?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.90%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Over the last 12 months, ALLO stock dropped by -45.89%. The one-year Allogene Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.68. The average equity rating for ALLO stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $698.36 million, with 144.44 million shares outstanding and 103.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, ALLO stock reached a trading volume of 4076078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3675.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

ALLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.90. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 32.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allogene Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.58 and a Current Ratio set at 12.58.

ALLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.