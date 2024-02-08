Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] Revenue clocked in at $21.43 million, up 0.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ACRS] price plunged by -7.02 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Business Review.

– Douglas Manion, M.D. to step down as Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of Board of Directors -.

– Dr. Neal Walker, Current Chairman and Co-founder, Appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer -.

The one-year ACRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.67. The average equity rating for ACRS stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

ACRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0745, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9761 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

ACRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

