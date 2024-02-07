ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] Revenue clocked in at $218.19 million, up 26.44% YTD: What’s Next?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ZFOX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.22%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:45 AM that ZeroFox to be Acquired by Haveli.

ZeroFox announces definitive agreement to be acquired by Haveli Investments for $350M.

Deal price represents a premium of 45% to the 90-day volume weighted average share price.

Over the last 12 months, ZFOX stock dropped by -66.46%. The one-year ZeroFox Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.08. The average equity rating for ZFOX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.02 million, with 118.19 million shares outstanding and 47.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 476.07K shares, ZFOX stock reached a trading volume of 11908291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZFOX shares is $1.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZFOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZeroFox Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZFOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ZFOX Stock Performance Analysis:

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, ZFOX shares gained by 51.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZFOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7402, while it was recorded at 0.9514 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8972 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZeroFox Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

ZFOX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZeroFox Holdings Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZFOX.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

