Zenvia Inc [ZENV] moved up 54.78: Why It’s Important

Zenvia Inc [NASDAQ: ZENV] price surged by 54.78 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Zenvia Announces Agreements to Address Funding Gap and Introduces EBITDA Guidance for 2024.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that it has entered into agreements with a group of stakeholders aimed at addressing its existing funding gap.

The one-year ZENV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.2. The average equity rating for ZENV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZENV shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZENV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Zenvia Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zenvia Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZENV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZENV in the course of the last twelve months was 2.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

Zenvia Inc [ZENV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.14. With this latest performance, ZENV shares gained by 54.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZENV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.55 for Zenvia Inc [ZENV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1289, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9761 for the last 200 days.

Zenvia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zenvia Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZENV.

