why Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.82

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] jumped around 1.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.44 at the close of the session, up 4.20%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Increases Dividend by 23% and Steps Up 2024 Share Repurchases to $1.25 billion.

Fourth Quarter System Sales Up 21%, Operating Profit Up 170% and Core Operating Profit Grew 324% (1)Full Year System Sales Up 21%, Operating Profit Up 76% to $1.1 Billion and Core Operating Profit Grew 79%Record 2023 Results – Total Revenues of $11 Billion, Adjusted Operating Profit of $1.1 Billion and 1,697 Net New Stores Opened 14,644 Stores in Over 2,000 Cities.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 5335077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $55.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

How has YUMC stock performed recently?

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.44, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 51.52 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 33.79%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

