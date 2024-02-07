why PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.04

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.07. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:45 PM that PENN Entertainment Announces Interactive Leadership Transition Scheduled for April 2024.

theScore Founding Leaders to Step Down from PENN Interactive Following the Successful Rollout of ESPN BET and theScore Bet, and In-House Technology Migration.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PENN) announced today that the founding family behind theScore — John Levy, Benjie Levy, Aubrey Levy and Noah Levy – will be stepping down from their roles at PENN Interactive, with John departing in mid-February and with Benjie, Aubrey and Noah departing in April 2024. In conjunction with this planned leadership transition, the Company is in the final stages of its search for a new Head of Interactive.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4353652 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PENN Entertainment Inc stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.02%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $3.35 billion, with 152.90 million shares outstanding and 150.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 4353652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $30.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.33, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PENN Entertainment Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

Insider trade positions for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.