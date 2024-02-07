why Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $414.07

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] loss -4.40% or -13.37 points to close at $290.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4055929 shares. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Charter Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Charter”) today reported financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth quarter total residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) Internet customers decreased by 61,000. As of December 31, 2023, Charter served a total of 30.6 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 155,000 total Internet customers added in 2023.

The daily chart for CHTR points out that the company has recorded -30.79% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CHTR reached to a volume of 4055929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $414.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 14.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for CHTR stock

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.00. With this latest performance, CHTR shares dropped by -22.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.80 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 375.21, while it was recorded at 333.24 for the last single week of trading, and 388.24 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charter Communications Inc. posted 6.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 10.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.