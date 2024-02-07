Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TENX] gained 31.31% on the last trading session, reaching $11.45 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Tenax Therapeutics Announces USPTO Grants Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application, Significantly Broadening IP Protection for Use of Levosimendan in Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF).

Once granted, this patent will:.

provide U.S. intellectual property (IP) protection until December 2040, and may qualify for additional U.S. patent term extension (PTE) beyond 2040.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.76K shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 9247136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $480.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.13.

Trading performance analysis for TENX stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.73 and a Current Ratio set at 19.73.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc posted -138.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -182.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tenax Therapeutics Inc [TENX]

The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TENX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TENX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.