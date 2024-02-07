Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $83.24. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ingersoll Rand Acquires Friulair to Expand Air Treatment Capabilities.

Increases scale of air dryer business and adds new chiller and heat pump technologies and production capabilities.

Enhances penetration of food and beverage and pharmaceutical end markets.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock has also gained 3.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IR stock has inclined by 27.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.57% and gained 7.63% year-on date.

The market cap for IR stock reached $33.70 billion, with 405.12 million shares outstanding and 403.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 7467011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $84.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.14 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.25, while it was recorded at 82.35 for the last single week of trading, and 67.02 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 14.04%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: Institutional Ownership

