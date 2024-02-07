Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dow Inc [DOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] gained 1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $54.04 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Dow Board Chair and CEO Jim Fitterling to be Awarded the 2024 International Palladium Medal.

The Société de Chimie Industrielle will award the 2024 International Palladium Medal to Dow Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling for his contributions to the chemical industry and his leadership in enhancing the international aims and objectives of the Société de Chimie Industrielle. Fitterling will receive the award at a dinner in his honor on May 8, 2024, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The International Palladium Medal was established in 1958 and was first presented to Ernest-John Solvay of Belgium in 1961. Subsequent awards have been made to American, French, British, and German recipients biennially.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4944799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 53.55 for the last single week of trading, and 52.57 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 29.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.