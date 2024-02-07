Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pure Storage Inc [NYSE: PSTG] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.68 at the close of the session, down -0.50%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that With Pure Storage, Adistec Transforms Latin American IT While Cutting Hardware Costs up to 80% with Evergreen//Flex.

Evergreen//Flex subscription provides the freedom to own storage and the flexibility of consumption economics based on asset utilization.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technologies and services, announced that Adistec, a leading managed services provider (MSP) in Latin America and the Caribbean, is leveraging Pure Storage’s Evergreen//Flex™ subscription to deliver crucial value-added services to public and private sector organizations in Latin America.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 3980851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $42.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

How has PSTG stock performed recently?

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.04, while it was recorded at 41.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.73 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pure Storage Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc go to 8.28%.

Insider trade positions for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.