Vistra Corp [VST] is 12.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $43.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Vistra to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on Feb. 28, 2024.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. A replay of the webcast will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5026242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $44.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 7.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.64, while it was recorded at 43.09 for the last single week of trading, and 31.44 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Vistra Corp [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vistra Corp [VST]

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.