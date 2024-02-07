Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] Revenue clocked in at $9.84 billion, up 2.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRTX] closed the trading session at $416.13. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Vertex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

— Full year product revenue of $9.87 billion, an 11% increase compared to full year 2022 —.

— Company provides full year 2024 product revenue guidance of $10.55 to $10.75 billion —.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.27 percent and weekly performance of -6.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 4456425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $457.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-07-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is set at 9.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.78.

VRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 403.18, while it was recorded at 427.39 for the last single week of trading, and 363.39 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.78 and a Current Ratio set at 3.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. posted 3.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. go to 11.87%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.