UBS slashes price target on Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO] – find out why.

Hello Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: MOMO] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.17. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Hello Group Inc. Launches the Native Social App ‘inSpaze’ for Apple Vision Pro.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO), a leading mobile social and entertainment player in China, has launched the native immersive social app inSpaze for Apple Vision Pro in the U.S.

inSpaze, the brand-new app specially developed for visionOS, is now available for all Apple Vision Pro users. With technologies such as 3Ds, Reality Converter, Reality Composer Pro, etc., the native spatial computing app inSpaze allows users to connect with Apple Vision Pro users globally, along with Spatial Audio and 3D interaction content.

Hello Group Inc ADR stock has also gained 5.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOMO stock has declined by -13.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.79% and lost -11.22% year-on date.

The market cap for MOMO stock reached $924.02 million, with 149.76 million shares outstanding and 149.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 5696341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $11.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.72.

Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Hello Group Inc ADR [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.72.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hello Group Inc ADR posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc ADR go to 1.47%.

The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.