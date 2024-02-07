UBS lifts Philip Morris International Inc [PM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] gained 0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $91.66 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Philip Morris International Received Fourth Consecutive CDP ‘Triple-A’ Rating for Climate, Forest, and Water.

Announcement comes on the heels of PMI becoming Early Adopter of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

For the fourth consecutive year, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has received a “triple-A” rating from CDP for its disclosures on climate change, forests, and water security—placing PMI among the world’s leading companies in environmental transparency and action.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 5159955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.37, while it was recorded at 92.08 for the last single week of trading, and 94.18 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.